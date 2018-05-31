Severino K's 11 as Yankees top Astros

Luis Severino tied his season high with 11 strikeouts in seven effective innings Wednesday night as the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 5-3 at Yankee Stadium.

Severino recorded his eighth career double-digit strikeout game, third this season and second against the Astros. He also punched out 11 on May 8 against the Boston Red Sox.

Severino (8-1) won his sixth straight decision in allowing a two-run home run to Max Stassi among four hits. His biggest strikeout occurred with two on in the seventh when he fanned pinch hitter George Springer on a full-count slider.

Severino started the game by retiring the first 11 hitters before Jose Altuve singled. He also fanned seven of the first nine hitters, throwing 103 pitches in the outing.

Severino joined Cleveland’s Corey Kluber as the second eight-game winner in the American League.

David Robertson fanned Altuve and Carlos Correa for the final two outs of a scoreless eighth. Aroldis Chapman allowed an RBI double by Stassi in the ninth but recorded his 12th save by fanning Springer on three pitches.

Gary Sanchez hit the tiebreaking single off Dallas Keuchel in the fifth for the Yankees, who took the season series 5-2. The Yankees also won for the 17th time in their last 21 home games.

Giancarlo Stanton drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and nearly homered in the seventh. Didi Gregorius added an RBI single, and Aaron Hicks contributed a run-scoring double.

Keuchel (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits in five-plus innings. Including the postseason, he is 6-5 in 11 starts against the Yankees.

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead when Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick made a diving catch on Stanton’s sinking liner for the first out of the first. Hicks scored on the sacrifice fly.

The Astros took a 2-1 lead on their second hit when Stassi hammered Severino’s 2-1 fastball and sent it beyond the left-center field fence with two outs in the fifth.

New York loaded the bases on a walk to Stanton in the fifth and took a 3-2 lead when Sanchez singled to right. In the sixth, the Yankees took a 4-2 lead and knocked out Keuchel when Gregorius singled by Altuve’s diving attempt at second, driving in Gleyber Torres.

New York made it 5-2 when left fielder Marwin Gonzalez was unable to make a diving catch and Hicks coasted in with a double, driving home Austin Romine.

