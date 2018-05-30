Torres sends Yankees past Astros in 10th

EditorsNote: rewords 10th graf

Brett Gardner hit the game-tying home run with one out in the bottom of the ninth, and rookie Gleyber Torres singled in a run with two outs in the 10th, lifting the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

After the Yankees stranded two in the ninth against Chris Devenski, rookie Miguel Andujar ripped a double down the left field line to start the winning rally.

Six pitches later, Torres won it by lining Brad Peacock’s 2-2 pitch in front of right fielder George Springer. Springer’s throw was up the line, and Andujar easily scored.

It was the second career walk-off hit for Torres. His other walk-off hit occurred when he slugged a three-run homer against the Cleveland Indians on May 6.

After seeing Andujar score, Torres raised his arms and flung his helmet after rounding first base, where he was met by teammates to celebrate New York’s fifth walk-off win.

The Yankees were in position to win in the ninth after Gardner lifted Devenski’s 0-1 pitch just over the right field wall. A double by Aaron Judge and an infield hit by Giancarlo Stanton put runners at the corners with two outs, but Gary Sanchez struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

The comeback occurred on a night when the Yankees were charged with five errors for the first time since July 21, 2014, against the Texas Rangers and for only the second time in the last decade.

Aroldis Chapman (2-0) survived some control issues in the 10th and was credited with the win. The top of the 10th inning ended with the catcher Sanchez throwing out Tony Kemp at third after he tried to advance when a pitch went off Sanchez’s glove.

Before the late-inning drama, the Astros built a 5-2 lead by getting a two-run double from Marwin Gonzalez in the fourth and an RBI single from Yuli Gurriel and sacrifice fly by Evan Gattis in the fifth off CC Sabathia. Gattis also homered in the second off Sabathia.

Gardner opened the game with a homer and Torres had an RBI single in the second before Judge hit his 15th homer of the season off Charlie Morton in the fifth.

Morton was in line to improve to 8-0 and win his 11th straight decision before Devenski imploded. Morton allowed three runs on a season-high eight hits and struck out 10 while walking one in six innings.

Sabathia allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits in five innings.

—Field Level Media