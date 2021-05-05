Astros have rough night on, off field in loss to Yankees

EditorsNote: tweaks wording in second through fourth grafs

Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and drove in three runs, and DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking infield single with two outs in the sixth inning that turned into three runs for the New York Yankees in a 7-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday.

It was the first meeting between the teams since the investigation into the Astros’ cheating scandal was completed following the 2019 season.

Though the game was played in front of 20 percent of capacity, the 10,050 fans made it sound like a normal full house. The fans did not waste time voicing their displeasure at the Astros, who were revealed to be involved in a sign-stealing scandal in 2017 when the Yankees lost to them in seven games in the American League Championship Series.

The contest was tied until LeMahieu hit a slow roller off reliever Bryan Abreu to third baseman Alex Bregman with the bases loaded. Gleyber Torres, who opened the inning with a walk against Brandon Bielak (1-1), scored the first run, and Aaron Hicks and Rougned Odor also crossed home plate after Bregman’s throw sailed wide of first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Odor was lifted from the game after scoring when he was involved in an awkward collision at the plate with catcher Martin Maldonado. As Maldonado tried to field the throw from Gurriel, the ball bounced in front of him, and when he went to turn to his left, Odor tripped over Maldonado’s left arm. Both players were helped off the field.

The Yankees said Odor has an injured left knee and was headed for an MRI. The Astros announced that Maldonado sustained a trapezius contusion and tested negative for concussion symptoms.

Stanton hit a two-run homer in New York’s three-run first inning and added an RBI single in the sixth as the Yankees won for the ninth time in 12 games and moved over .500 at 15-14.

Bregman and Michael Brantley homered for the Astros while Gurriel hit an RBI double on a night where Houston heard profane chants throughout the game.

Most of the venom was directed at Jose Altuve, who heard frequent chants of “(Expletive) Altuve” and “Cheater” during his final at-bat in the eighth. Bregman also heard boos, and chants of “you’re a cheater” were directed at Carlos Correa.

New York starter Domingo German allowed three runs on four hits in five innings. Lucas Luetge (2-0) tossed a scoreless sixth, and Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta and Chad Green also threw one shutout inning apiece.

Houston starter Zack Greinke allowed three runs on three hits in four innings.

--Field Level Media