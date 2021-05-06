Giancarlo Stanton stays hot, leads Yankees past Astros

Giancarlo Stanton continued his tear with three more hits and drove in four runs as the New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 6-3 Wednesday night in front of another loud, limited-capacity crowd at Yankee Stadium.

Slideshow ( 17 images )

Stanton drove in four runs for the second straight night to extend his hitting streak to 11 games and end the night with a .314 batting average. He accounted for New York’s first three runs with a two-run homer in the third inning and a game-tying double in the fifth.

Stanton, who heard “MVP” chants from fans, then capped New York’s three-run eighth with a run-scoring single to right field.

Before Stanton gave the Yankees a three-run lead, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking RBI single off left-hander Brooks Raley (0-2) and Brett Gardner lifted a sacrifice fly off Joe Smith.

Stanton’s latest big night pushed New York’s winning streak to five games. It also gave the Yankees a 10th win in 13 games since falling to 6-11 on April 21.

Stanton also highlighted another emotionally charged night for fans as a crowd of 9,895 spent most of the night profanely chanting at Jose Altuve while also directing chants towards Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman for their respective roles in the sign-stealing scandal that came to light following the 2019 season when Houston beat the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

In the fourth inning, Correa hit an RBI groundout while Yuli Gurriel and Aledmys Diaz hit RBI doubles for the Astros, who lost their third straight.

After New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings, four relievers followed.

Luis Cessa and Wandy Peralta combined on a scoreless seventh, Jonathan Loaisiga (3-1) tossed a perfect eighth and Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for seventh save in as many chances.

Houston right-hander Luis Garcia allowed three runs on two hits in 4 2/3 innings in his second turn in place of Jake Odorizzi (forearm).

Stanton gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead when he slugged Garcia’s 1-1 fastball into the left field seats, but the lead was short-lived as the Astros scored three times in the fourth.

The Yankees evened the game in the fifth when Stanton laced a double to left off Ryne Stanek.

--Field Level Media