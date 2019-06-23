Stanton drives in 4 as Yanks' win streak hits 8

Giancarlo Stanton drove in his first four runs of the season on a pair of two-run singles as the host New York Yankees extended their season-high winning streak to eight games with a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Jun 22, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees picked up their latest win on a night when they blew a pair of two-run leads and homered for the 25th straight game, tying the team record set from June 1-29, 1941. New York is two shy of the all-time record set by the Texas Rangers from Aug. 11-Sept. 9, 2002, and became the seventh team to homer in 25 straight games.

In the bottom of the seventh, Austin Romine forged a 5-5 tie with a solo homer into the right field seats off Ryan Pressly (1-1). It came after Jonathan Holder (5-2), in relief of Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka, allowed a two-strike, two-out, three-run homer to Yordan Alvarez in the top of the seventh.

DJ LeMahieu followed Romine’s second homer of the season by reaching on an infield hit, and Aaron Judge reached on catcher’s interference. After the runners moved up a base on Luke Voit’s groundout, Stanton hit a 107 mph ground ball to third base that deflected into left field off third baseman Yuli Gurriel as he attempted to make a diving stop.

The game was scoreless until the Yankees’ Gio Urshela smacked a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth that broke up Wade Miley’s no-hit bid.

Houston tied the game on a two-run homer by Josh Reddick in the sixth, but the Yankees took a 4-2 lead into the seventh after Stanton came up with the bases loaded and hit a two-run infield single off Will Harris, on a ball that deflected off Gurriel’s glove and shortstop Alex Bregman’s head and went into left field.

Tanaka followed up Monday’s two-hitter against Tampa Bay by allowing two runs on eight hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Miley allowed four runs on two hits in five-plus innings as the Astros lost their season-high seventh straight game. He walked four and struck out seven.

Protecting a 7-5 lead, the Yankees’ Adam Ottavino struck out Jose Altuve with two on to end a scoreless eighth. Zack Britton retired Tyler White with the bases loaded to cap a scoreless ninth and recorded his third save.

—Field Level Media