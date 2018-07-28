Duda helps Royals trounce Yankees in DH opener

EditorsNote: Tweaks in 4th, 7th, 12th and 13th grafs

Lucas Duda hit a towering two-run homer off Luis Severino as the Kansas City Royals recorded a 10-5 victory over the New York Yankees in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Duda ended Severino’s fourth straight rough outing by hitting a high fly ball that carried 345 feet over the right field fence to give the Royals a 6-0 lead in the fifth inning.

Rosell Herrera hit a two-run double and Salvador Perez roped a two-single for the Royals, who are 7-6 since a 10-game losing streak.

Brian Goodwin added insurance by hitting a three-run homer about halfway up the second deck in right field off David Robertson in the eighth. Goodwin’s first homer with Kansas City and fourth of the season occurred after Tim Hill struck out pinch hitter Miguel Andujar with two on in the sixth.

Duda capped the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The Royals won less than 24 hours after trading longtime third baseman Mike Moustakas to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez.

Kansas City’s Brad Keller (4-4) gave up a two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the fifth. Keller was aided by three double plays, including a strange play with the bases loaded in the second when Tyler Wade did not run after hitting a tapper inches in front of the plate.

In all, Keller gave up four runs and nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Severino (14-4) continued his recent struggles and was unable to get his 15th win on his third attempt. In a season-low 4 1/3 innings, he allowed six runs on eight hits.

After Stanton’s 447-foot homer on Keller’s full-count fastball went off the facing of an advertisement in left-center, the Yankees chipped away further in the sixth by opening the inning with three straight singles.

After Greg Bird’s bunt single put runners at first and second, Neil Walker lined a single to right field to make it 6-3. A double-play grounder by Austin Romine cut the deficit to 6-4, and a base hit by Shane Robinson knocked out Keller.

Kevin McCarthy loaded the bases by walking Aaron Hicks, but Stanton lined out to the warning track in right field. McCarthy allowed an RBI double by Gleyber Torres in the seventh before Hill escaped further damage.

The Royals took a 2-0 lead with one out in the third when Herrera doubled over Bird’s glove at first base to the right field corner, allowing both runs to easily score.

Kansas City went up 4-0 immediately before Duda’s ninth homer when Perez sent a liner whizzing over Severino’s head into center field for a two-run single.

