July 28, 2018 / 12:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yankees-Royals postponed by rain; DH Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Friday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium was postponed roughly 30 minutes after its scheduled first pitch due to rain.

The game was initially delayed before being called off.

The contest will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday, with Game 2 taking place at 7:05 p.m. ET after Game 1 is played at its original time of 1:05 p.m.

The postponement is the second for the Yankees at home this week. Sunday night’s game against the New York Mets was rained out and will be made up on Aug. 13.

The Yankees beat the Royals 7-2 in the opener of the four-game series Thursday night.

—Field Level Media

