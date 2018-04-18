Stanton hears boos as Marlins hammer Yankees

EditorsNote: revises eighth graf, adds first reference to Tanaka in ninth graf

Jarlin Garcia escaped trouble in five scoreless innings for his first win as a starting pitcher, and J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer in his season debut as the Miami Marlins beat the New York Yankees 9-1 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Six days after tossing six hitless innings in a no-decision against the New York Mets, Garcia (1-0) carried a no-hitter for 4 1/3 innings until Miguel Andujar ended it with a double to left-center field.

Garcia allowed one hit in five innings but also struggled with the strike zone. The left-hander also issued five walks, including three in the first inning, but recorded two big outs against former Marlin Giancarlo Stanton.

Garcia opened the game by walking Brett Gardner and Aaron Judge but got Stanton to hit into a double play started by second baseman and former Yankee Starlin Castro. With one out in the third, he walked Gardner and Judge again but retired Stanton on a popup to shallow center field fielded by shortstop Miguel Rojas.

Garcia fell behind 13 of the 20 hitters he faced and threw 48 of his career-high 92 pitches for strikes.

Tayron Guerrero worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, and Drew Steckenrider struck out Judge to end the seventh.

Realmuto blasted a three-run homer in his third at-bat of the season after being activated from the disabled list before the game.

Realmuto had an RBI in his first at-bat, and Castro, Derek Dietrich, Tomas Telis and Cameron Maybin also knocked in runs for Miami.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka (2-2) saw his ERA rise from 5.19 to 6.45 after allowing seven runs — six earned — on eight hits in five innings.

The Yankees were shut out until Andujar homered in the ninth off Brad Ziegler. Stanton went 0-for-4 and heard loud boos after striking out twice.

The Marlins quickly scored their first run before an out was recorded.

With runners at first and second, Castro singled to left field for a 1-0 lead. After a single by Justin Bour loaded the bases, Rojas scored the second run on Realmuto’s ground ball to shortstop Didi Gregorius, and Castro came home when the throw went over first baseman Tyler Austin’s head.

Miami went up 4-0 when the Yankees pulled the infield in with a runner on second and Dietrich’s single deflected off second baseman Neil Walker’s glove into center field.

The Marlins extended the lead to 7-0 when Realmuto lifted a 3-1 fastball into the right field seats.

Miami pushed its lead to 9-0 in the eighth on Telis’ double and a sacrifice fly by Maybin.

—Field Level Media