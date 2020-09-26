Marlins clip Yanks in 10, clinch playoff spot

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Added first reference for Brandon Kintzler, other minor edits

Pinch runner Monte Harrison scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Marlins (30-28) had a magic number of one entering the 10th after the Philadelphia Phillies lost to the Tampa Bay Rays earlier Friday.

Harrison was the automatic runner at second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Jon Berti off Chad Green (3-3). Starling Marte hit a ground ball to shortstop Gleyber Torres and Harrison then got caught in a rundown.

Catcher Kyle Higashioka’s throw hit him in the back, allowing Harrison to get to third and Marte to second on the error. Harrison then scored on Aguilar’s fly ball to the warning track in right field.

Aguilar made a sliding catch on a sacrifice bunt attempt by Higashioka for the first out of the 10th before the Yankees executed a double steal.

Brandon Kintzler then nailed down his 12th save despite two walks by getting D.J. LeMahieu on a double play to end the game.

Brad Boxberger (1-0) got a double play on Luke Voit in a scoreless ninth before Kintzler’s escape act.

The Yankees (32-26) lost for the fifth time in six games following a 10-game winning streak. They tied the game on an RBI double by Aaron Judge in the eighth off Yimi Garcia.

Judge’s clutch hit occurred after pinch-runner Mike Tauchman was sent back from second on a stolen base because plate umpire John Tumpane’s elbow interfered with catcher Chad Wallach’s throw. Tauchman eventually reached second on a throwing error on a pickoff attempt.

New York did little off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out a season-high nine hitters and issued two walks.

Aaron Hicks hit a two-run double in the third but the Yankees mustered just two more hits the rest of the way off Alcantara, who was at 89 pitches entering the eighth.

Marlins designated hitter Garrett Cooper hit a three-run homer five batters into the game off J.A. Happ. Happ issued consecutive walks to Aguilar and Brian Anderson with two outs, and Cooper blasted a first-pitch fastball into the right-field seats for his sixth homer.

Happ allowed three runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

