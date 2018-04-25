Gregorius, Sanchez power Yankees past Twins

EditorsNote: rewrites 13th graf

Didi Gregorius continued his torrid start with a two-run homer among three hits, and he drove in three runs as the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3 Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Gregorius hit an RBI single in the third inning and hit his eighth homer of the season in the fifth off Jose Berrios (2-2).

Gregorius also singled in the seventh while notching his second game with at least three hits this season.

The shortstop upped his RBI total to a major-league-leading 27. His home runs and RBIs are all in April, giving him his highest total of both in any month.

Gary Sanchez recorded his ninth career multi-homer game with a solo drive and a two-run shot. Aaron Judge homered and had three hits as the Yankees won for the seventh time in nine games.

Rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres added an RBI single for his first run-scoring hit. Torres also recorded his first career multi-hit game with a single in the sixth.

The Yankees won despite committing four errors for the first time since Aug. 6, 2014, against the Detroit Tigers. Judge committed a fielding error in right field, first baseman Neil Walker was charged with two errors and Torres was charged with an error.

CC Sabathia (1-0) made his second start since returning from a hip injury and allowed an unearned run and two hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four, walked one, threw 82 pitches and recorded his 20th career victory over the Twins.

Eduardo Escobar hit a pair of doubles for the Twins, who dropped their fifth straight. Escobar also scored when Torres misplayed a throw by Sanchez in the seventh.

Minnesota leadoff man Brian Dozier went 0-for-4 and saw his hitting streak end at 17 games.

Berrios allowed five runs and six hits in four-plus innings.

The Twins went up 1-0 with two outs in the first when Escobar doubled and Judge misplayed the ball off the wall for an error, allowing Miguel Sano to score.

New York tied it in the second when Sanchez homered into the first row of the right-center-field seats on a 0-1 fastball. The Yankees took a 2-1 lead when Gregorius slapped a single into left field in the third.

Torres made it 3-1 by lining a full-count fastball up the middle for his first career RBI with two outs in the fourth. Gregorius made it 5-1 in the fifth by lifting a first-pitch breaking ball into the second deck.

Minnesota threatened in the seventh but stranded two against David Robertson. Three pitches into the bottom of the inning, Judge homered into the right field seats, and with one out, Sanchez homered into the netting over Monument Park beyond the center field fence.

—Field Level Media