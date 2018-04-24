Stanton, Yankees tee off on Twins

Giancarlo Stanton homered and collected four hits while Didi Gregorius hit a grand slam as the New York Yankees rolled to a 14-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton recorded his fifth career game with at least four hits and first since July 23, 2016, against the New York Mets. He hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the fifth off Jake Odorizzi, and he added three singles and a walk.

Stanton’s big night raised his average from .185 to .224.

Gregorius hit his second career grand slam in the eighth inning to give the Yankees a 12-1 lead.

New York’s Tyler Austin hit a two-run, eighth-inning homer off Ryan LaMarre, who moved from center field to the mound. Austin earlier hit a two-run double.

Miguel Andujar homered while Gary Sanchez hit a two-run double for the Yankees, who won for the sixth time in eight games and set a season high for runs. Aaron Hicks also had an RBI single in a three-run first.

Masahiro Tanaka (3-2) rebounded from a pair of shaky outings against the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins. He limited the Twins to one run and three hits in a season-high 6 2/3 innings.

Twins leadoff man Brian Dozier extended his hitting streak to 17 games and 24 going back to last September with an RBI single as Minnesota dropped its fourth straight.

Odorizzi yielded a season-high five runs and five hits while laboring through 4 2/3 innings.

The Yankees took a 2-0 lead with two outs in the first when Sanchez roped a double off the top of the left-center-field fence in front of the visiting bullpen. Sanchez scored the third run on a single by Hicks.

Andujar made it 4-0 by drilling the first pitch of the second into the left field seats.

The Twins scored with two outs in the fifth on Dozier’s RBI single to left field, but Tanaka retired Joe Mauer with two on for the final out of the inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Stanton made it 5-1 by lifting Odorizzi’s 2-2 curveball 435 feet at 115.7 mph off the bat into the left field bleachers beyond the visiting bullpen. It was his 22nd homer clocked at 115 mph or higher since Statcast began in 2016.

Stanton bumped the lead to 6-1 with a base hit up the middle in the seventh off Alan Busenitz, and Austin followed with a run-scoring double to left before the Yankees scored six times in the eighth.

