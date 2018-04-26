Yankees' Sanchez hits walk-off 3-run homer to beat Twins

Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer with none out in the bottom of the ninth inning off Fernando Rodney as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Sanchez kept New York’s winning streak alive by lifting an 0-1 96 mph fastball into the left-field seats off Rodney (1-2).

Upon rounding the bases, Sanchez flung his helmet as he approached the celebration at the plate where he was mobbed by teammates. He was then doused with Gatorade by Domingo German while getting ready to conduct a postgame interview.

It was the catcher’s sixth homer of the season and first walk-off homer and hit. It was New York’s first walk-off homer since Brett Gardner on July 27, 2017 versus Tampa Bay.

Before Sanchez won it, Rodney was betrayed some shaky defense from third baseman Miguel Sano. Sano committed a throwing error on a ball hit by Didi Gregorius and then cut in front of shortstop Ehire Adrianza on a grounder by Giancarlo Stanton.

Sanchez’s homer capped a day when the Yankees were held without a hit until Gardner singled with two outs in the sixth off Kyle Gibson.

Gibson recorded his first career double-digit strikeout game with 10 and held the Yankees to one hit in six innings.

The Twins finished their first 0-7 road trip since Aug. 10-16, 2001.

Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer off Jordan Montgomery and Robbie Grossman homered off German for the Twins.

Including the wild-card game, Minnesota has dropped its last eight games to the Yankees. Minnesota lost the Yankees for the 12th time in the last 13 regular-season visits to New York.

Montgomery allowed two runs and four hits in five innings while running up his pitch count.

Dellin Betances (1-1) struck out the side in the ninth for New York.

Aaron Hicks drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly for the Yankees.

—Field Level Media