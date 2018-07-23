FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 1:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Inclement weather forces Mets-Yankees postponement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The series finale between the New York Yankees and New York Mets was postponed because of inclement weather Sunday night.

The game will be made up at 7:05 p.m. ET on Aug. 13, which previously had been scheduled as an off day for both clubs. The Mets will make a detour to the Bronx between series in Miami and Baltimore, while the Yankees will be in the middle of what now will be an 11-game homestand.

Neither team took the field Sunday night in what was supposed to be a nationally televised contest.

The Yankees avoided a difficult matchup against Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom, who is 5-4 with a 1.68 ERA in 19 starts this season.

—Field Level Media

