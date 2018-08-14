Mets hit 5 homers to back deGrom in bashing Yankees

Jacob deGrom struck out 12 in 6 2/3 innings and the New York Mets slugged two of their season-high five homers off a slumping Luis Severino on Monday night in an 8-5 victory over the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

DeGrom (7-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, but unlike most of his starts, those runs did not cost him a win. He won his second straight start after going 0-5 with a 2.47 ERA in his previous seven.

The ace right-hander recorded his second straight double-digit strikeout game, seventh this season and 28th career. He used his fastball for seven of those strikeouts and finished one shy of his career high set twice and most recently in a no-decision against the Chicago Cubs on June 2.

DeGrom allowed three runs or fewer for the 21st straight time, the second-longest single-season streak in team history. He is three behind Dwight Gooden, who did it in 1985 when he was 24-4.

DeGrom exited to a standing ovation from the contingent of Mets fans in the stands after throwing 114 pitches. He finished the night with a major-league-leading 1.81 ERA.

Seth Lugo allowed Miguel Andujar’s two-run homer in the eighth. Robert Gsellman pitched the ninth for his seventh save.

For the second straight time, the Mets provided deGrom with abundant support. After scoring eight times for him on Wednesday against Cincinnati, the Mets backed him again by hitting five homers against the Yankees for the first time ever and for the first time since June 6, 2017, at Texas.

Amed Rosario hit his first career leadoff homer, and Jose Bautista hit a tiebreaking two-run drive to right field off Severino’s 99 mph fastball in the fourth to snap a 2-2 tie.

Todd Frazier hit a solo homer off A.J. Cole in the sixth. Brandon Nimmo and Michael Conforto slugged back-to-back solo homers in the seventh off Cole.

Severino (15-6) allowed four runs on seven hits in a season-low four innings. He has allowed 31 runs in his last seven starts since pitching 6 2/3 scoreless innings against Boston on July 1.

Since July 1, Severino’s ERA has climbed from 1.98 to 3.27. He allowed three earned runs for the seventh straight start and has allowed 11 of his 17 homers in that span.

Rookie Jeff McNeil added an RBI single in the first as the Mets split the six-game season series with the Yankees. Conforto scored the final run on a fielding error by second baseman Gleyber Torres in the ninth.

Austin Romine scored on a throwing error by McNeil at second in the third and Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying RBI single later in the inning. Didi Gregorius drove in the third run with an RBI single in the fifth.

The Yankees lost for the second time in eight games and dropped 10 games behind Boston in the AL East.

