Mets rally to stun Yankees with trio of homers

Dominic Smith (2) is caught in a rundown by New York Yankees infielder Jordy Mercer (top) and first baseman Luke Voit (bottom) after hitting an RBI single during the first inning of the second game of a double header at Yankee Stadium.

Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead solo home run as the New York Mets homered three times in a span of five batters in the sixth inning to beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Friday in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Pete Alonso and Jake Marisnick also homered off Chad Green (2-2) as the Mets opened the five-game series by erasing a four-run deficit.

Alonso forged a 4-4 tie by snapping an 0-for-13 skid when he hammered Green’s full-count fastball onto the netting above Monument Park in center field for his sixth homer, a three-run blast.

Three batters later Smith gave the Mets a 5-4 lead when he lined Green’s 0-2 fastball into the Yankees bullpen beyond the center field fence for his team-leading seventh homer.

Smith’s homer came after an emotional postgame interview following Wednesday’s game against the Miami Marlins. Smith cried when discussing the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. The Mets did not play Thursday after taking the field and participating in a 42-second moment of silence in honor of Jackie Robinson, whom baseball honored Friday.

Marisnick made it 6-4 when he lifted Green’s 0-2 fastball into the left-field seats for his first homer as a Met.

Smith also scored the Mets’ first run on a wild pitch by Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery in the fifth.

The Yankees lost their sixth straight, their longest skid since losing seven straight in June 2017.

Clint Frazier homered and drove in three runs while Luke Voit had three hits in his first three at-bats out of the leadoff spot. Frazier hit an RBI double two batters in, blasted a two-run homer in the third, and also scored on a wild pitch by Michael Wacha in the first.

Montgomery allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in five-plus innings. He struck out six, walked none and exited after allowing consecutive singles to J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto to start the sixth.

Wacha returned from missing three weeks with right shoulder inflammation and allowed four runs on six hits in three innings. Wacha struck out seven, walked one and threw 67 pitches.

Walker Lockett (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings and former Yankee Dellin Betances stranded two in the sixth. Edwin Diaz struck out the side in the seventh and converted his second save in five chances.

