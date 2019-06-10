Yankees-Mets rained out in Subway Series opener

Jun 10, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; A tarp covers the field as the game between the New York Mets and New York Yankees was postponed at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

The opener of the annual “Subway Series” between the New York Yankees and New York Mets was postponed due to heavy rain on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

The tarp was on the field and a steady rain was falling when the game was postponed approximately 40 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The game will be made up as a day-night doubleheader Tuesday.

The teams have a mutual off-day Wednesday but a high school baseball event scheduled for Yankee Stadium prevented them from making up the game that day.

It was the fifth postponement of the season for the Yankees, who will play two doubleheaders in August. It was the second postponement for the Mets.

The Yankees entered the four-game season series coming off a 2-5 road trip but are 40-24 overall. They are 34-15 since losing nine of their first 15 games.

The Mets (32-33) entered the series coming of a 4-2 homestand against San Francisco and Colorado and are trying to reach the .500 mark for the first time in two weeks.

New York also is 4-17 in its last 21 road games and 12-8 in its last 20 overall since a three-game sweep at Miami prompted first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen to give manager Mickey Callaway a vote of confidence on May 20.

—Field Level Media