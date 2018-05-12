A's rough up former teammate Gray, rout Yankees

Dustin Fowler recorded his first major league hit while Khris Davis and Matt Chapman hit long homers off former teammate Sonny Gray as the Oakland Athletics beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Fowler was among three prospects traded to the Athletics for Gray and was recovering from a ruptured patella tendon in his right knee following a scary collision on June 29 while playing for the Yankees in a game against the Chicago White Sox.

The A’s recalled Fowler on Wednesday, and he made his first start in center field. With several family members watching from the stands, Fowler recorded his first career hit with a single in the fourth.

Fowler’s first career hit occurred after Davis and Chapman homered in a span of seven pitches off Gray (2-3).

Marcus Semien hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth off David Robertson and matched a career high with four RBIs.

Jed Lowrie had three hits, homered and added an RBI single for Oakland, which scored two runs or less in its previous five games, matching the longest such streak for the A’s in the last 39 years.

Matt Joyce added insurance with a solo homer as the A’s beat the Yankees for the fifth straight time.

Gleyber Torres and Aaron Judge homered for the Yankees, who dropped consecutive games for the first time since April 8-10. New York also lost for the third time in its last 20 games.

Gray allowed five runs and a season-high nine hits in five innings. It was the most hits he allowed since joining the Yankees.

Kendall Graveman (1-5) returned from the minors and ended a personal five-game losing streak. He allowed four runs (one earned) and three hits in six innings.

After Graveman was lifted, the seventh and eighth were a struggle before the A’s scored three times in the ninth.

Lou Trivino gave up a bases-loaded walk to Judge to make it a one-run game, but Yusmeiro Petit retired Didi Gregorius and Giancarlo Stanton with the bases loaded.

Petit also recorded the first two outs of the eighth before Blake Treinen recorded the final four outs and notched his sixth save in eight opportunities.

Oakland struck quickly against its former teammate by taking a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Davis made it 1-0 when he hit a 3-1 fastball over the right-center field fence into the bleachers for his 10th homer of the season. Six pitches later, Chapman hit an 0-2 fastball to the loading dock beyond the left-center field fence.

After Oakland took a 5-1 lead, Judge made it a one-run game by hitting his 10th homer, but Lowrie provided the eventual game-winning run by hitting his ninth homer with two outs in the sixth.

