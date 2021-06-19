Gio Urshela blasts Yankees past Athletics

Gio Urshela led off the eighth inning with a go-ahead homer and the host New York Yankees rallied to a 7-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

Gary Sanchez added a solo homer for the Yankees, who snapped Oakland’s seven-game winning streak.

Chad Green (2-4) struck out the side in the eighth inning. Aroldis Chapman allowed Ramon Laureano’s run-scoring single in the ninth before recording his 15th save.

Matt Chapman and Tony Kemp each homered for Oakland, which led 4-1 after five innings.

The Yankees pulled even in the seventh. Aaron Judge’s two-out single scored Clint Frazier, who doubled off Burch Smith to begin the inning.

Yusmeiro Petit then replaced Smith and gave up a run-scoring single down the right-field line to Giancarlo Stanton, who was hitless in his previous 11 at-bats against the hurler.

The Yankees completed the comeback with three runs in the eighth. Urshela’s 424-foot blast to center came off Jesus Luzardo (2-4), who has given up six homers in his last five relief appearances.

New York quickly added to its lead when Sergio Romo replaced Luzardo with one out and allowed DJ LeMahieu’s two-run single.

Kemp, whose three-run homer lifted the Athletics to a 5-3 win in Friday’s series opener, began the scoring with a solo shot in the first off Domingo German.

Oakland added to the lead in the fourth on Matt Chapman’s one-out homer off German, who allowed four runs on seven hits over four-plus innings. He struck out six and walked two.

New York got on the board in the fourth when Urshela’s two-out single off Chris Bassitt scored Judge, who singled to begin the inning.

Oakland moved ahead 4-1 with two runs in the fifth. German began the inning by giving up back-to-back singles and walked Kemp before Matt Olson drove in two runs with a single to left field.

Sanchez began the sixth inning with his fifth home run in his last nine games, a 416-foot blast off Bassitt to left field.

Bassitt allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts over six innings.

--Field Level Media