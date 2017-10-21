FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Yankees - PlayerWatch
October 22, 2017 / 3:58 AM / in 3 days

New York Yankees - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Greg Bird worked a walk in the seventh inning in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Friday night against the Astros, giving him eight walks in the series. That ties the most walks by a Yankees player in an ALCS (Alex Rodriguez in 2009). Babe Ruth holds the club record for walks in a postseason series with 11 in the 1926 World Series.

RHP Dellin Betances made just his second scoreless appearance this postseason on Friday night in the American League Championship Series in which he had at least one out, allowing one hit in one inning while getting a strikeout. Betances had allowed one run in two of his three previous appearances and failed to get an out in the third, issuing two walks against the Indians in Game 4 of the ALDS. Betances allowed two walks and a run against the Astros in Game 3.

RF Aaron Judge ran his postseason total to 26 strikeouts with two against Astros RHP Justin Verlander on Friday night in Game 6 of the American Leaghe Championship Series. That moved Judge into a tie with Yankees 2B Alfonso Soriano for the most strikeouts in one postseason in franchise history. Soriano had his 26 strikeouts in 75 plate appearances; Judge reached that total in his 52nd. Judge later clubbed his third homer of the ALCS, tied with four others for the second most in an ALCS in franchise history.

RHP David Robertson allowed four runs and four hits without getting an out in the eighth inning of Friday night’s American League Championship Series game, a sharp reversal from his earlier success this postseason. Entering Game 6, Robertson had allowed two earned runs in 11 innings and six appearances this postseason, with one of those against the Astros in Game 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
