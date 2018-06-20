German goes seven strong as Yankees pound Mariners, 7-2

Domingo German pitched seven outstanding innings as the New York Yankees hit four home runs in a 7-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

German (2-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while working quickly in his second career victory. He retired 19 straight after allowing the first two hitters to reach.

The only hits German allowed were Dee Gordon’s double four pitches into the game and Nelson Cruz’s 18th homer of the season on his 89th pitch.

German struck out nine, one shy of his career high set Thursday against Tampa Bay, when he allowed a homer to Matt Duffy on the first pitch of the game. He did not issue a walk and threw 67 of 96 pitches for strikes while getting 17 swings and misses.

The Yankees won for the 15th time in 19 games.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo homer in the first off Marco Gonzales (7-4) while rookie Miguel Andujar and Aaron Hicks hit two-run homers in a span of three batters in the fifth. Rookie Gleyber Torres hit a solo homer halfway up the left field bleachers in the eighth.

Aaron Judge drove in the other run with a seventh-inning single for New York.

Mitch Haniger drove in the first run for Seattle, which dropped consecutive games for the first time since May 29-30 against the Texas Rangers.

The Mariners lost for only the fifth time in their last 18 games.

Gonzales allowed a career-high six runs on eight hits in 6 1/3 innings. He tied a career high by allowing three homers and lost for the first time since May 12 in Detroit.

The Mariners took a 1-0 lead when Gordon doubled to center field, advanced on a fielding error by shortstop Didi Gregorius and scored on Haniger’s ground ball to third.

The Yankees tied it when Stanton lifted Gonzales’ first-pitch curveball onto the netting above Monument Park beyond the center field fence with two outs in the first. It was his 17th homer and fifth hit in six at-bats.

The game stayed tied until the fifth when Andujar drove Gonzales’ 2-2 curveball 427 feet into the left field seats for his ninth homer. Hicks became the sixth Yankee to reach 10 homers when he lifted Gonzales’ first-pitch changeup over the left-center field fence after Clint Frazier singled.

The Mariners ended German’s run when Cruz lifted a first-pitch fastball into the first row of the left field seats just out of reach of Frazier’s leaping attempt.

