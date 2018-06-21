Severino records 11th win as Yankees edge Mariners

EditorsNote: Adds Red Sox as 50-game winner, other tweaks

Luis Severino became the second 11-game winner in the major leagues as the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 4-3 victory Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Severino (11-2) was not as dominating as Saturday, when he allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, but did enough to match Cleveland’s Corey Kluber at 11 wins.

Aaron Judge and rookie Miguel Andujar slugged two-run homers in the first inning off James Paxton (6-2) as the Yankees won for the 17th time in 21 games and joined the Houston Astros as the second team to attain 50 wins. The Boston Red Sox later notched their 50th victory, beating Minnesota.

In 5 2/3 innings, Severino allowed three runs on eight hits. It matched his second-shortest outing of the season and was only the fourth time the right-hander did not complete six innings.

Severino also matched his season high for hits allowed and threw 70 of 107 pitches for strikes. He struck out five and walked one while working out of trouble most of the day.

Three relievers combined on 3 1/3 scoreless innings, and Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth to notch his 22nd save.

Kyle Seager hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Ben Gamel hit an RBI single in the sixth as Seattle dropped its season-high fourth straight.

Paxton allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings. He struck out nine, threw 107 pitches and lost for the first time since March 31 against the Cleveland Indians.

The Yankees took a 4-0 lead in the first.

Judge made it 2-0 by blasting Paxton’s 3-2 fastball into the right-center field seats with none out for his 19th homer of the season. After Paxton allowed a single to Gleyber Torres with two outs, Andujar pulled a 1-0 fastball down the right field line for his 10th homer.

Seattle made it 4-2 when Seager lifted Severino’s 1-1 changeup into the right-center field seats for his 13th homer. Ryon Healy followed with a single, but Mike Zunino hit into a double play.

The Mariners made it a one-run game and knocked out Severino when Gamel lined a single up the middle and Nelson Cruz easily scored standing up from second with two outs in the sixth.

The Mariners played the game without shortstop Jean Segura, who sat out with a right forearm infection.

