Kikuchi, Mariners shut down Yankees

May 8, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

Yusei Kikuchi carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and pitched a career-high 7 2/3 outstanding innings as the Seattle Mariners cruised to a 10-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Kikuchi (2-1) allowed a run on three hits and retired 16 straight after opening the game with a walk to DJ LeMahieu. He lost his no-hitter with one out in the sixth when Mike Tauchman hit a soft bloop double on a 94 mph fastball to short left field over third baseman Ryon Healy’s head.

Kikuchi allowed the second hit on a single by LeMahieu and lost his shutout bid when Luke Voit lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right that scored Tauchman. He allowed the third hit on a single to Tauchman in the eighth inning and was lifted for Cory Gearrin, who retired Voit with two on.

In his ninth career start after spending seven seasons with Seibu of the Japan Pacific League, Kikuchi struck out three, walked one and threw 74 of 106 pitches for strikes.

Coincidentally, Kikuchi’s attempt occurred exactly one year after James Paxton pitched a no-hitter in Toronto for Seattle.

Mitch Haniger, Edwin Encarnacion and Healy homered for Seattle, which upped its season total to 74. Healy also doubled three times and collected four hits as Seattle totaled 14 hits.

Encarnacion also lifted a sacrifice fly while Dylan Moore and Domingo Santana added RBI doubles.

Dee Gordon contributed an RBI single and Omar Narvaez chipped in a two-run single for the Mariners, who broke a seven-game road losing streak to the Yankees.

Seattle avoided falling under .500 for the first time this year. Since a 13-2 start, the Mariners are 7-17 in their last 24 games.

New York avoided getting no-hit for the first time since six Houston pitchers combined on a no-hitter on June 11, 2003. The Yankees also lost for only the sixth time in their last 21 games.

Jonathan Loaisiga (1-1) started for Paxton (left knee inflammation) and allowed four runs on six hits in four innings, striking out three and walking two.

New York also lost third baseman Gio Urshela to a left knee contusion after he fouled a ball off his knee in the seventh.

The Mariners went ahead on Encarnacion’s fly ball to center in the first inning. Haniger made it 2-0 in the third with his ninth homer and the Mariners added two in the fourth on Moore’s double and Gordon’s single before Encarnacion blasted his 12th homer in the fifth off Luis Cessa.

Healy’s sixth homer extended Seattle’s lead to 7-1 in the eighth before Seattle added three in the ninth.

