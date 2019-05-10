Yankees limit Mariners to 2 hits, take series

J.A. Happ and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, and the New York Yankees beat the visiting Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series.

May 9, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon (9) is tagged out trying to steal second base by New York Yankees second baseman Thairo Estrada (30) during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York rebounded nicely from a 10-1 loss Wednesday to take three of four in the series and win for the 16th time in 22 games. The Yankees also beat the Mariners for the eighth time in the past nine home meetings.

The Mariners fell to 2-5 on a 10-game road trip. Seattle is 7-18 since opening the year 13-2.

The Mariners also lost Dee Gordon after he was hit on the right wrist by a Happ pitch in the third. Gordon was replaced by Dylan Moore. When Seattle later pinch-hit for Moore, first baseman Edwin Encarnacion moved to second base for the first time in his career.

Encarnacion nearly injured his wrist diving for a single by DJ LeMahieu in the eighth inning but stayed in the game.

Happ (2-3) allowed one hit in five-plus innings, struck out seven and walked three.

He did not allow a hit until backup catcher Tom Murphy singled to left field just out of the reach of the diving attempt by shortstop Gleyber Torres with two outs in the fifth.

Happ issued two of his three walks in the opening inning and reached seven three-ball counts to drive his pitch count up. He was lifted after walking Moore leading off the sixth on his 94th pitch.

Happ appeared to disagree with the call on the full count and appeared to question plate umpire Ed Hickox’s call as he walked off the mound.

Adam Ottavino induced a double-play grounder from Domingo Santana with two on to end a scoreless sixth. Tommy Kahnle pitched a perfect seventh, and Zack Britton retired pinch hitter Jay Bruce to complete a perfect eighth.

In the ninth, Aroldis Chapman allowed a two-strike, two-out homer to Santana but retired Ryon Healy to end it and convert his eighth save in nine chances.

Cameron Maybin produced an RBI double in the second off Mike Leake (2-4) for New York’s first run. Maybin also made a nice sliding catch on Healy in right field for the first out of the seventh.

Gio Urshela added a two-run single in the eighth.

Leake took a tough-luck loss, allowing one run on six hits in seven innings. He struck out two, did not issue a walk and saw his winless streak reach six starts.

—Field Level Media