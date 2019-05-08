Yankees score three in ninth, upend Mariners

EditorsNote: rewords fifth, sixth and 11th grafs

May 7, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (7) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Gio Urshela hit the game-tying, two-run homer with one out in the ninth, and DJ LeMahieu hit a walk-off single later in the inning as the New York Yankees withstood a lengthy rain delay and rallied for a 5-4 victory over the visiting Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

The Yankees won for the 15th time in 20 games since April 16 and pulled off the comeback following a 72-minute rain delay in the top of the seventh.

New York tied the game when Urshela lifted an 0-2 fastball from Anthony Swarzak (2-2) over the center field fence. Cameron Maybin followed with a single, stole second and scored when LeMahieu slapped a single to right against Roenis Elias.

The Mariners challenged the safe call at the plate, but the ruling stood, giving the Yankees the win.

New York trailed 2-1 entering the seventh, and they put two on against Cory Gearrin before Maybin bounced into an inning-ending double play.

With the Yankees facing a 4-1 deficit entering the bottom of the eighth, Brett Gardner and LeMahieu opened with walks from Brandon Brennan. After a groundout, the Yankees got within 4-2 on a wild pitch before Miguel Andujar struck out.

Before threatening and eventually coming back in their last at-bat, the Yankees mustered little off Marco Gonzales. The Seattle starter limited New York to one run on three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out three.

New York’s Masahiro Tanaka appeared to have little feel for his splitter while throwing the pitch only nine times. He was able to hold the Mariners to two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Joe Harvey (1-0) stranded two in a scoreless ninth and picked up his first career win.

A sacrifice fly by Ryon Healy in the second and a homer by Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth, his 11th of the season, staked Seattle to a 2-1 lead.

The Mariners added a pair of unearned runs in the eighth off Tommy Kahnle. Following a single from Mitch Haniger and an error by third baseman Urshela on a grounder by Daniel Vogelbach, Domingo Santana produced an RBI single, and Jay Bruce had a run-scoring double.

The Mariners dropped to 19-19, falling to .500 for the first time this season. Since winning 13 of its first 15 games, Seattle is 6-17.

New York scored its first run in the third on an RBI groundout by Gardner.

—Field Level Media