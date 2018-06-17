Rays halt road skid by defeating Yankees

Wilmer Font and four relievers combined on a seven-hitter as the Tampa Bay Rays snapped a nine-game road losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays used a reliever as their “opener” for the second straight game and 14th time in the last 28 games.

Font helped the Rays improve to 6-8 in those games by allowing one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was his third start, but official scoring rules prevented him from getting a win since he did not complete five innings.

Jose Alvarado struck out Giancarlo Stanton for the final out of the fifth after issuing walks to Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius. Chaz Roe (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings and was awarded the win by the official scorer.

Diego Castillo overcame his own throwing error on a pickoff play and retired Gary Sanchez to end a scoreless eighth. Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save in six chances.

The Rays were held to three runs or less for the 10th straight road game, extending the team record and they scored all their runs in the second inning off CC Sabathia (4-2).

Carlos Gomez hit an RBI double and Matt Duffy delivered a two-strike, two-out two-run single for the Rays, who are 5-12 in their last 17.

Duffy had three hits and recorded his sixth game this season with three hits.

Tampa Bay also activated Adeiny Hechavarria from the disabled list after he missed a month with a strained right hamstring. The slick-fielding shortstop delivered three hits.

Those hits were enough to help Tampa Bay win for the first time in six meetings with the Yankees and avoid getting swept for the seventh time.

Aaron Hicks homered for the Yankees, who lost for only the fourth time in 17 games and were unable to complete a four-game sweep of the Rays for the seventh time and first time since Sept. 7-9, 2009.

Stanton struck out twice and heard more boos as he went 1-for-3 while the Yankees held out Brett Gardner due to a sore knee.

Sabathia allowed three runs on a season-high 10 hits in 7 2/3 innings. He struck out 10 for his 37th career double-digit strikeout game and first since Aug. 17, 2016 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

At 37 years, 331 days Sabathia became the oldest Yankee to get a double-digit strikeout game since Andy Pettitte (40 years, 313 days) on April 24, 2013 at Tampa Bay.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead when Gomez hit a ground ball by the dive of third baseman Miguel Andujar and it rolled down the left field line with none out in the second. The Rays took a 3-0 lead when Duffy lined a single to right field before getting thrown out trying to advance.

