Snell helps Rays edge Yankees

Blake Snell pitched five scoreless innings, and Adam Kolarek worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth for his first career save as the Tampa Bay Rays held on for a 3-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon to clinch their first series win in Yankee Stadium in over four years.

In his third start back from left shoulder fatigue, Snell (14-5) allowed two hits in five innings. After throwing 47 pitches in five perfect innings Saturday in Toronto, Snell threw 76 this time.

The left-hander allowed a first-inning double down the left field line to Giancarlo Stanton and a leadoff single in the third to Kyle Higashioka. He struck out six, walked one and became the fifth American League pitcher with at least 14 wins.

Snell also allowed two runs or less for the 19th time, tying him with Houston ace Justin Verlander for the league lead. He also allowed one run or less for the 15th time.

Snell’s showing helped the Rays win a series at Yankee Stadium for the first time since a three-game sweep June 30-July 2, 2014. Tampa Bay had lost its last 12 series in New York, the longest streak by any opponent since the current stadium opened in 2009.

Three innings after Snell exited, Stanton hit a high fly ball down the right field line off Ryne Stanek. A fan leaned over but did not appear to touch the ball and it deflected off the wall.

Second base umpire Nic Lentz originally ruled it a home run, but following a replay review, Stanton was placed on second, much to the dismay of Yankees manager Aaron Boone.

Sergio Romo stranded Stanton on second by retiring Miguel Andujar but loaded the bases without getting an out in the ninth. Kolarek ended it by striking out Austin Romine.

The Rays took the lead against Masahiro Tanaka (9-4) by opening the game with four straight hits.

Mallex Smith singled and stole second base. On the next pitch after swiping second, he scored on a double by Joey Wendle.

Tommy Pham had two hits in his return from missing 11 games with a right foot fracture and gave the Rays their 2-0 lead with a double to left field.

Smith also scored on a sacrifice bunt in front of the plate in eighth by Jake Bauers.

Tanaka allowed two runs on nine hits in six innings. He gave up five doubles and took his second straight loss after going unbeaten in his previous 14 starts.

The Yankees lost to the Rays for the eighth time in the last 10 meetings.

