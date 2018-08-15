Yankees' Happ handcuffs Rays in 4-1 win

J.A. Happ allowed a career-low one hit in seven outstanding innings and won his third consecutive start as the New York Yankees recorded a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Happ (13-6) allowed only a fourth-inning single to C.J. Cron on a ball that fell in front of left fielder Brett Gardner. Cron’s hit occurred after Happ issued consecutive walks to Matt Duffy and Jake Bauers, but it only put runners at first and second since Duffy was caught stealing second.

After the hit, Happ retired 10 hitters in a row before grazing Carlos Gomez with a pitch. He ended the seventh inning by fanning Kevin Kiermaier with a 92 mph fastball to get a standing ovation walking off the mound.

Working quickly following a 21-minute delay before the first pitch, Happ struck out four, walked four and threw 71 of 106 pitches for strikes.

The veteran left-hander improved to 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA since being acquired from Toronto for Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney on July 26.

Yankees reliever Dellin Betances allowed a homer to Willy Adames leading off the eighth. Betances recorded a strikeout in a team-record 29th straight relief appearance.

Aroldis Chapman gave up a two-out single in a scoreless ninth and notched his 31st save in 33 chances. He allowed a hit to Joey Wendle on a 100 mph fastball but ended the game on the next pitch when Gomez lined out.

Austin Romine hit a two-run homer, Aaron Hicks hit an RBI single, and Greg Bird added insurance in the eighth with a run-scoring double as the Yankees won for the seventh time in nine games since getting swept in a four-game series at Boston.

The Yankees also beat the Rays for the 14th time in the past 17 meetings at Yankee Stadium.

The Rays employed an “opener” for the 32nd time, using Hunter Wood (0-1) in the role. Wood allowed a run while throwing 26 pitches in the first inning but escaped a bases-loaded jam by getting rookie Gleyber Torres on a groundout.

Jalen Beeks pitched the next five innings. He struck out six straight — five swinging and one on a foul tip — before walking Neil Walker to open the fifth and allowing Romine’s eighth homer of the season. Romine sent a first-pitch fastball down the right field line.

