Austin Meadows helps power Rays past Yankees

Austin Meadows hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning and added a bases-clearing double in the seventh while Ryan Yarbrough pitched a six-hitter as the Tampa Bay Rays tagged New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole for five runs en route to a 9-2 victory on Thursday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Yarbrough (3-3) allowed homers from Brett Gardner and Miguel Andujar. The left-hander ended a streak of 731 games without a complete game for Tampa Bay and became the first Ray to go the distance since Matt Andriese on May 14, 2016.

Meadows hit his third homer of the four-game series when he hit a 1-2 changeup into the Yankee bullpen beyond the right center field wall.

After going ahead, the Rays added three runs with two outs in the fifth and four more in the seventh to win for the 17th time in 20 games.

Brandon Lowe made it 3-1 when he lined a single in front of right fielder Clint Frazier, who appeared to hesitate on whether to dive for the ball. Two pitches later Yandy Diaz ripped a two-run single up the middle for a 5-1 lead.

Meadows turned the game into a rout when he lined a 2-0 pitch into the gap in left-center after Nick Nelson threw straight 10 pitches out of the strike zone.

Meadows tied a career high by driving in five runs for the second time. He also had five RBIs May 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.

Joey Wendle added an RBI single later in the seventh, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing balls and strikes when he came out to make a pitching change.

Three weeks after Cole struck out 12 in eight innings during New York’s 1-0 win at Tampa Bay, he allowed five runs on five hits in five innings. He dropped to 1-5 in 10 career regular season starts against the Rays.

--Field Level Media