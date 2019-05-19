Estrada's 3-run double breaks open Yanks' win over Rays

EditorsNote: minor tweaks

May 19, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA;Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Austin Meadows (17) is thrown out trying to steal second base in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Pinch-hitter Thairo Estrada highlighted a seven-run sixth inning with a two-out, bases-clearing double and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-5 in the rubber game of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The Yankees took their second straight weekend series from Tampa Bay. New York also won for the seventh time in its past 10 games after sending 11 men to the plate and producing five walks and four hits in the sixth against three pitchers.

The Yankees led 8-5 when Estrada batted for Gio Urshela against Casey Sadler. He extended the lead to 11-5 by lining a double to left field on a 2-1 sinker that stayed up and over the plate.

Before Estrada’s big hit, the Yankees, who began the inning in a 5-5 tie with the Rays, scored on bases-loaded walks to Luke Voit off Diego Castillo (0-3) and Kendrys Morales off Ryne Stanek. Gleyber Torres also had a two-out RBI infield single that was upheld via replay.

Earlier, Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks hit two-run homers off Charlie Morton, while Morales added a two-RBI single. DJ LeMahieu capped New York’s scoring with a solo homer in the seventh.

Against Yankees starter Chad Green, serving as an “opener,” Kevin Kiermaier and Willy Adames homered on consecutive pitches in the second.

Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer, his 10th homer of the season, in the third for Tampa Bay, which has dropped 13 of its last 14 series played in New York.

The Rays missed a chance at a big inning in the top of the sixth when Adam Ottavino (2-1) fanned Austin Meadows with the bases loaded to end the sixth.

Morton allowed five runs — three earned — on four hits in four innings. The no-decision ran his unbeaten streak to 17 games — one shy of Clayton Kershaw for the second-longest active streak in the majors.

Green allowed two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. Nestor Cortes Jr. fanned six in four innings while giving up three runs and three hits. After Ottavino retired Meadows to end the sixth, right-hander Chance Adams pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts to record his first career save.

—Field Level Media