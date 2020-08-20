Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years.

Aug 20, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton (65) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

The Rays improved to 6-1 against the Yankees this season.

Tampa Bay’s five-run outburst off Adam Ottavino (2-2) and Luis Avilan gave it their first three-game sweep in New York since June 30-July 2, 2014. The Rays also became the first team to sweep the Yankees in a three-game series in New York since Cleveland accomplished the feat on Aug. 28-30, 2017.

Manuel Margot hit a game-tying single off Ottavino in the sixth inning and Joey Wendle followed with an RBI single off the right-field fence against Avilan for a 5-4 lead.

Yandy Diaz added insurance with a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

Wendle hit a two-run double and scored on Mike Brosseau’s sacrifice fly as the Rays took a brief 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Wendle’s double down the left-field line was Tampa Bay’s lone hit off James Paxton.

Gio Urshela belted a two-run homer and Luke Voit also went deep for the Yankees, who are 15-3 when not opposing Tampa Bay.

Gleyber Torres added a run-scoring groundout but also injured his hamstring running to first base. The Yankees said the shortstop exited the game with left hamstring tightness and was getting further evaluation.

Paxton allowed three runs in five innings for his second straight win. He struck out eight and walked four in an 83-pitch outing, with 33 pitches coming in the fifth.

John Curtiss served as Tampa Bay’s opener and faced the first eight hitters, allowing one run on three hits. Trevor Richards followed and allowed two runs in three innings.

Diego Castillo (2-1) kept the deficit at one run after Urshela homered, and Ryan Thompson allowed an RBI single to Voit in the sixth. Jalen Beeks got the final out of the sixth and tossed a hitless seventh.

Aaron Slegers and Aaron Loup finished up with a scoreless inning apiece.

—Field Level Media