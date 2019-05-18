Urshela walk-off caps rally as Yankees top Rays

EditorsNote: Several paragraphs tweaked for clarity

May 17, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Willy Adames (1) his a home run in the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Gio Urshela hit a game-winning single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees edged the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Friday night at Yankee Stadium in a game that included a 35-minute rain delay.

The Yankees beat the Rays for the third time in four meetings this year when Urshela hit a 2-0 fastball over center fielder Kevin Kiermaier’s head off Jose Alvarado (0-3). Upon hitting the ball, Urshela pumped his right fist and flipped off his helmet to celebrate giving New York its third walk-off win of the season and producing his first career walk-off hit.

Luke Voit, who went 3-for-4, started the comeback from a 3-1 deficit by hammering the first pitch of the ninth over the right-center field fence to make it a one-run game. Three pitches later, Gary Sanchez laced a single to left field, and two batters later, Gleyber Torres capped a 10-pitch at-bat with a ground-rule double to left.

Following an intentional walk to Clint Frazier, Cameron Maybin batted for Brett Gardner. On the first pitch, Alvarado uncorked a wild pitch that scored pinch runner Thairo Estrada to forge a 3-3 tie.

The Yankees had their third game impacted by rain this week following rainouts Monday and Tuesday. Friday’s game began with a temperature of 75 degrees but rain began falling as the Rays took a 3-1 lead in the eighth.

The Rays snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring twice against Chad Green. Brandon Lowe ripped a go-ahead RBI double over center fielder Aaron Hicks’ head and scored the second run of the inning on a throwing error by shortstop Torres after a single by Kiermaier.

Torres fielded a ground ball by Kiermaier but threw the ball into the stands as heavy rains descended on to the field.

Play was halted on a 1-1 count to Gio Urshela against Diego Castillo in the bottom of the eighth, and when it resumed the Yankees went quietly. The Yankees’ Jonathan Holder (3-1) struck out two in a scoreless top of the ninth.

Before Tampa Bay took the lead, the teams traded solo homers.

Kendrys Morales hit his first homer since joining the Yankees in a trade with Oakland on Tuesday in the second off Ryne Stanek. Willy Adames hit his second homer of the season in the fourth off CC Sabathia.

The Rays used an “opener” for the 13th time this season and 68th time since the start of last season. In his 12th appearance as the opener, Stanek allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts, throwing 26 pitches in two innings.

Yonny Chirinos followed with 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits while throwing 68 pitches.

Sabathia remains two wins shy of 250 in taking his second straight no-decision. He allowed one run on six hits in six innings, struck out four and walked two.

—Field Level Media