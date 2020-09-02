Yankees finally top Rays on pitching, big error

Gio Urshela hit a tiebreaking two-run double and scored another run on an error on the same play with one out in the sixth inning and the New York Yankees snapped a six-game losing streak to the Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-3 victory Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Sep 1, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Trevor Richards (34) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees (20-14) beat Tampa Bay for only the second time in nine meetings in the abbreviated 10-game series and posted their first home win over the AL East leaders.

Following singles by Luke Voit and Clint Frazier, Urshela snapped a 2-2 deadlock with a sinking liner to center field off Ryan Thompson (1-2).

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier attempted to make a diving catch but the ball went by him to the warning track, allowing Voit and Frazier to score for a 4-2 lead.

Urshela took third as right fielder Austin Meadows retrieved the ball and scored when shortstop Willy Adames’ throw sailed over catcher Michael Perez’s head.

Urshela slid in head first, just beat the throw from Thompson from the backstop and the original call was upheld after the Rays challenged.

DJ LeMahieu homered in his first two at-bats off Trevor Richards and Masahiro Tanaka (1-1) allowed two runs on three hits in a season-high six innings. Tanaka struck out a season-high seven, walked one and threw 88 pitches.

Kiermaier hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Tanaka - his third home run of the season and the third in three games — and Adames added a solo homer off Jonathan Loaisiga in the seventh as Tampa Bay (25-12) saw its six-game winning streak stopped.

The Rays also lost for the third time in 16 games and had a nine-game road winning streak stopped.

Richards allowed two runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five, walked none and was lifted to avoid facing LeMahieu for a third time.

Zack Britton pitched a hitless eighth in his return from a hamstring injury and Aroldis Chapman tossed a scoreless ninth for his first save.

—Field Level Media