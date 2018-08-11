Andujar HR breaks tie, leads Yankees to 5-3 win

Rookie Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, Aroldis Chapman escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth and the New York Yankees held on for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Andujar broke a 3-3 deadlock when he lined a first-pitch 94 mph fastball from Chris Martin (1-3) into the right-center field seats. It was Andujar’s 17th homer — fifth since the All-Star break — and 50th extra-base hit, the most among all first-year players.

The third baseman’s latest homer scored Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a one-out single off Martin.

It was Andujar’s eighth homer to either tie a game or give the Yankees the lead.

Chapman notched his 30th save but had some uneasy moments while pitching in a downpour. He loaded the bases by hitting Adrian Beltre on the knee with a 100-mph fastball.

Chapman fell behind 3-1 on Jurickson Profar but ended the game by striking him out on a 98 mph fastball.

The Yankees held on after surviving a shaky outing by Zach Britton in the seventh. Britton allowed two-out singles to Shin-Soo Choo and Rougned Odor and then issued walks to Elvis Andrus and Beltre.

After Beltre’s walk brought in a run to make it a 3-2 game, Dellin Betances replaced Britton. Distracted by Odor leading off third base, Betances was called for a balk when he moved his feet after getting set.

Odor scored the tying run but Betances (3-3) recovered to strike out Profar. He also pitched a perfect eighth as the rain began to intensify.

Before the eventful seventh, the Yankees took a 3-1 lead on Stanton’s fourth homer in five games in the first inning, combined with RBI doubles by Greg Bird in the first and Neil Walker in the sixth.

Stanton hit his 29th homer by slugging a 3-0 fastball from Drew Hutchison into the left field seats.

It was the third time Stanton homered on a 3-0 count; Hutchison joined Mike Leake and Joe Saunders as the pitchers to allow a homer by the slugger on a 3-0 count.

Lance Lynn produced a second straight effective outing, though he was not as dominant as Tuesday when he pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings in Chicago and retired 19 White Sox in a row at one point.

This time, he allowed one run on five hits with eight strikeouts. He put runners on in each inning but escaped trouble and became the first player in team history to start his tenure with the Yankees with three straight games by striking out at least five and allowing one run or less.

Lynn struck out the side in the first after Choo opened the game with a single. He also struck out Profar to end the third after allowing an RBI single to Elvis Andrus, and he whiffed Beltre on a high fastball to end the fifth with Odor in scoring position.

Lynn also prevented first baseman Ronald Guzman from hurting the Yankees again. Guzman homered three times Friday, but Lynn pitched around him and walked him twice.

Hutchison made his second start since joining Texas and it went better than his debut on Sunday. This time, he allowed three runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

