Guzman first rookie with 3 HRs vs. Yanks in Rangers rout

Ronald Guzman became the youngest player since Mickey Mantle to homer three times at any version of Yankee Stadium, and the Texas Rangers beat the New York Yankees 12-7 on Friday night.

The 23-year-old Guzman recorded the first three-homer game in the regular season by a Ranger since Adrian Beltre on Aug. 22, 2012. He matched the feat achieved by a 23-year-old Mantle on May 13, 1955, against the Detroit Tigers and hit two homers off Masahiro Tanaka (9-3).

Guzman is also the first rookie to ever have a three-homer game against the Yankees.

Guzman hit his first homer with one out in the fourth to give Texas a 3-0 lead by lifting Tanaka’s first-pitch splitter into the lower rows of the right-center-field seats adjacent to the Yankees bullpen.

He gave Texas a 6-1 lead in the sixth by hitting another splitter over the Yankee bullpen into a gathering area for fans. The 433-foot drive chased Tanaka.

For his third homer, Guzman simply pulled a 1-0 fastball off A.J. Cole in the seventh down the left field line, and the ball landed in the lower rows of the seats near the foul pole to give Texas a 10-4 lead.

Guzman delivered the second three-homer game by a Ranger against the Yankees and the 18th such game in team history. He joined Larry Parrish (April 29, 1985) as the only Rangers to ever homer three times against the Yankees.

Guzman now has 12 homers this season; six are against the Yankees.

Texas won for the 10th time in 14 games by getting production throughout its lineup and by capitalizing on sloppiness by the Yankees.

Beltre hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Tanaka to give Texas a 2-0 lead and capped the scoring for the Rangers with a two-run double in the eighth. Beltre broke a tie for 33rd place on the all-time list with recently inducted Hall of Famer Chipper Jones by hitting his 469th homer.

Elvis Andrus had four hits, including a two-run double in the fifth and an RBI single in the sixth.

Andrus’ third hit scored Rougned Odor, who hit an RBI single and also helped another run score when New York shortstop Didi Gregorius committed a throwing error on a rundown. As the Yankees were trying to get Odor between first and second, Shin-Soo Choo scored on the errant throw.

Texas left-hander Mike Minor (9-6) allowed four runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings and won his third straight start.

Tanaka allowed six runs on six hits in five-plus innings. He allowed three homers for the first time since June 2 at Baltimore and lost for the first time in 15 starts since allowing seven runs in a 9-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on April 17.

Brett Gardner hit a solo homer, rookie Miguel Andujar hit an RBI double and Luke Voit hit a two-run single for New York, which lost for the sixth time in 10 games.

Austin Romine hit a solo homer in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth.

