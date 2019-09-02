Minor, Rangers end Yankees' 220-game scoring streak

EditorsNote: fixes to “Mazara’s” in what is now 11th graf, other minor edits

Mike Minor pitched 7 1/3 outstanding innings as the Texas Rangers withstood a lengthy rain delay Monday at Yankee Stadium and recorded a 7-0 victory over the New York Yankees, who did not score a run for the first time in 221 games.

After a delay of 2 hours, 52 minutes before the first pitch, the Rangers won for the fourth time in six games thanks to Minor (12-8).

The lefty bounced back nicely from a pair of rocky outings against the Los Angeles Angels and allowed five hits Monday. He struck out five and walked one while throwing 111 pitches.

Minor completed at least seven innings for the 13th time and produced his seventh scoreless outing this season.

After consecutive walk-off wins over Oakland, the Yankees were blanked for the first time since June 30, 2018, against Boston. It was the second-longest streak of scoring a run since 1900, only behind a 308-game run by the Yankees from Aug. 3, 1931, to Aug. 2, 1933.

In the first seven innings, Minor allowed multiple baserunners only in the first inning when he walked Gleyber Torres with two outs and Gary Sanchez doubled, but he retired Mike Ford on a soft comebacker.

He got Clint Frazier to ground into a double play in the second after Mike Tauchman singled, and he retired nine straight after Luke Voit opened the fifth with a double.

The left-hander was lifted after allowing two singles in the eighth, and Shawn Kelley quickly ended the inning. Emmanuel Clase finished up in the ninth.

In the first meeting of the season against the Yankees, Texas scratched out two runs against Masahiro Tanaka (10-8) and added five runs in the last two innings.

Nomar Mazara lifted a sacrifice fly in the first inning, and Jose Trevino homered on the first pitch of the fifth. Texas nearly scored another run in the fifth, but Frazier made a perfect throw from left field to the plate to get Elvis Andrus after fielding a single by Danny Santana.

Frazier overran Mazara’s one-out single in the eighth, and following a walk to Rougned Odor, Ronald Guzman’s single made it 3-0. Delino DeShields then upped the lead to 6-0 by hammering Nestor Cortes Jr.’s full-count pitch into the left field seats for his fourth homer of the season

Shin-Soo Choo made it 7-0 by connecting in the ninth off Tyler Lyons.

Tanaka gutted out six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked two in a 103-pitch outing. It was the 14th time this year that he pitched at least six innings and allowed two runs or fewer.

