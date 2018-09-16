Betances can't hold lead, Yankees lose to Jays, 3-2

EditorsNote: adds wild card update

Dellin Betances allowed four hits in the eighth inning, including a go-ahead double by Randal Grichuk, as the New York Yankees were handed a 3-2 loss by the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Betances (4-6) entered in a 2-1 game and faltered from the outset, allowing singles to Reese McGuire and Justin Smoak to put runners at first and third with one out. He coughed up the lead when rookie Rowdy Tellez slapped a two-strike single into left field to tie the game.

Following a mound visit by pitching coach Larry Rothschild, Grichuk hit a go-ahead double into right field that scored pinch runner Kevin Pillar.

The Yankees fell to 8-11 in their last 19 games since Aug. 26. The Yankees (91-58) remained 1 1/2 games up on Oakland in the wild card race as the A’s lost to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

New York did little offensively, scoring both runs in the first inning off rookie Thomas Pannone (3-1).

In his fourth career start, Pannone allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings. He threw 103 pitches, including 11 breaking balls clocked in the 70s.

Mark Leiter Jr. struck out Aaron Hicks to end the eighth after Giancarlo Stanton singled and took third on a two-base error by left fielder Teoscar Hernandez.

Ken Giles pitched allowed a one-out single to Didi Gregorius in the ninth but fanned rookie Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez to notch his 22nd save and ninth with Toronto.

Andrew McCutchen put the Yankees ahead two pitches in by hitting his 12th career leadoff homer on a drive that reached the loading dock beyond the left-center field fence.

Following McCutchen’s 19th homer and fourth with the Yankees, Stanton walked, took third on a base hit by Aaron Hicks and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gregorius.

Toronto scored in the third when Richard Urena singled and scored on a double to left field by McGuire.

New York starter Lance Lynn allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out seven, issued one walk and was lifted after 80 pitches.

David Robertson followed Lynn and allowed a walk in two scoreless innings before Betances wilted.

—Field Level Media