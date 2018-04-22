Severino leads Yankees past Blue Jays, 5-1

Luis Severino pitched seven strong innings, Didi Gregorius had a home run and two RBIs and Austin Romine hit a two-run double as the New York Yankees defeated the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 Sunday afternoon.

Miguel Andujar added four hits and an RBI for the Yankees, who took the four-game series 3-1, the first series loss this season for the Blue Jays.

Teoscar Hernandez had two hits for Toronto, including a home run.

Severino (4-1) allowed one run, three hits, two walks, a hit batter and had six strikeouts.

Severino also beat the Blue Jays on Opening Day in Toronto March 29, allowing one hit and striking out seven in 5 2/3 shutout innings.

Toronto left-hander Jaime Garcia (2-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs, six hits and three walks while striking out six in 5 1/3 innings.

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead in the first on the sixth homer of the season by Gregorius, a drive to right on a 1-1 two-seam fastball.

Romine’s second-inning double scored Gary Sanchez, who reached on a walk, and Andujar, who doubled and has an extra-base hit in six straight games.

Hernandez hit a 3-2 slider to left center for his third homer of the season with one out in the sixth to trim the lead to 3-1. It was the first homer of the season allowed by Severino.

The Yankees regained their three-run lead in the bottom of the sixth. Garcia was replaced by Seung Hwan Oh with one out after a double by Sanchez and a single by Tyler Austin put runners at the corners. Andujar greeted Oh with an RBI double.

The Yankees added a run in the seventh. Aaron Hicks singled, stole second, continued to third on catcher Russell Martin’s throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Gregorius.

David Robertson pitched around a single in the eighth for New York and Aroldis Chapman pitched around two walks in the ninth.

With their top prospect Gleyber Torres, 21, going 0-for-4 in his major-league debut at second base, the Yankees had a starting lineup of players all under 30 for the first time since Sept. 29, 1989.

—Field Level Media