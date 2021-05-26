Blue Jays-Yankees postponed, slated to play twice Thursday

May 26, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; A view from the press box prior to the game being canceled because of inclement weather between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees was postponed due to inclement weather in New York.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday as part of a doubleheader. The opener is slated to start at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s originally scheduled game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends. It will not start earlier than 7:05 p.m.

Toronto won the series opener 6-2 on Tuesday night to end the Yankees’ season-best six-game winning streak. The win ended the Blue Jays’ season-worst six-game slide.

