Grichuk helps Blue Jays edge Yankees

Daniel Hudson struck out Luke Voit with two on in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 2-1 victory over the host New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon.

Jul 13, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; Members of the United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team land prior to the start of a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees game on Military Appreciation Day at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Hudson converted his second save despite staggering to the finish. He allowed a walk to Aaron Hicks and a single to DJ LeMahieu before Aaron Judge singled in the first run, putting runners at first and third.

He reached a full count on Voit and then fanned New York’s first baseman on a close pitch that Voit thought was ball four.

The Blue Jays carried a 2-0 lead into the ninth thanks to Randal Grichuk’s glove and bat.

Grichuk made a highlight-reel catch on Gary Sanchez to end the fifth and then delivered a two-run single in the sixth.

New York was nearly held without a run for the first time since June 30, 2018 against Boston but extended its streak of not getting blanked to 172 games.

The Yankees loaded the bases on two singles and a walk in the fifth for Sanchez. Sanchez ended the inning by lining out to Grichuk, who completed the play by diving face-first into the grass to make the catch.

After the center fielder’s defensive play, he came up with runners at first and second following singles by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Cavan Biggio that knocked out J.A. Happ (7-5). Gurriel and Biggio pulled off a double steal and, one pitch later, easily scored when Grichuk hit a bloop single off Adam Ottavino that fell in between second baseman Gleyber Torres and right fielder Aaron Judge.

Toronto needed six pitchers to get through its 35th win after starter Clayton Richard exited with left lat tightness following two scoreless innings.

Nick Kingham allowed two hits in 2 2/3 scoreless innings and Joe Biagini (3-1) recorded the final out of the fifth. Tim Mayza pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and David Phelps struck out Judge to end the seventh.

Phelps recorded the first two outs of the eighth, and Hudson got the final four outs.

Happ allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings. Happ struck out five and walked one while throwing 89 pitches.

—Field Level Media