Yanks tie homer-streak record in win over Jays

Jun 24, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA;

Giancarlo Stanton hit his first homer of the season to highlight a seven-run sixth inning, and the New York Yankees tied a major league record by homering for the 27th straight game Monday night before holding on for a 10-8 victory over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees tied the mark set by the Texas Rangers in 2002 and won for the ninth time in 10 games by holding off a late Toronto comeback attempt.

Aaron Hicks connected for the record-tying drive when he got a hold of a fastball by Aaron Sanchez (3-10) and lined it into the right field seats for a three-run shot that gave New York a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning.

Stanton’s 445-foot drive to a social gathering area beyond the center field fence put the Yankees up 10-2.

In between homers, Gio Urshela had a run-scoring infield single in the sixth, Brett Gardner had an RBI groundout and Luke Voit hit a two-run double.

CC Sabathia (5-4) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings. The veteran left-hander struck out a season-high nine hitters, issued two walks and threw a season-high 104 pitches.

Sabathia, who gave up two runs in the opening inning, ended his 251st career win by striking out Billy McKinney with two on.

Rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI double in his Yankee Stadium debut, and Rowdy Tellez added an RBI single in the first inning.

The Blue Jays came up short in a bid for their first three-game winning streak since April 26-28 and became the third 50-loss team in the majors, but not before they made things interesting with a five-run eighth.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. opened the inning by homering to left off Jonathan Holder, and Freddy Galvis hit his second career grand slam after Holder allowed three consecutive singles.

Chad Green replaced Holder and got the first two outs of the inning but also gave up two infield hits. Adam Ottavino ended the eighth by striking out Gurriel, who represented the tying run.

In the ninth, Aroldis Chapman allowed a sacrifice fly to Tellez following a fielding error by Stanton in right field on a double by Randal Grichuk. Chapman ended the game by retiring Galvis on a grounder, notching his 22nd save in 24 chances.

Sanchez lost his ninth straight decision, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out four.

