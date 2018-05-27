A's add to Diamondbacks' struggles with 2-1 win

Right-hander Frankie Montas combined with three relievers on a three-hitter and the Oakland Athletics took advantage of Zack Greinke’s wildness to plate the go-ahead run in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon, continuing the Arizona Diamondbacks’ struggles with a 2-1 victory in Oakland, Calif.

Jonathan Lucroy stunned his former Milwaukee Brewers batterymate with a home run in the third inning and Matt Chapman drove in Matt Olson with the eventual difference-maker three innings later, allowing the A’s to win the low-scoring interleague series 2-1.

Montas (1-0) recorded his second career win with six innings of three-hit, one-run ball. He walked two and struck out seven. The 25-year-old was making his first big-league appearance this season, and his first start since 2016.

Jake Lamb’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly produced Arizona’s only run.

Yusmeiro Petit, Lou Trivino and closer Blake Treinen secured Montas’ win with three perfect innings of relief, combining for four strikeouts. Treinen was credited with his 12th save after retiring the side in order in the ninth.

Greinke (3-4), who had never lost in Oakland, appeared to be cruising after Lucroy’s homer until he issued back-to-back walks to Olson and Chad Pinder with two outs in the sixth, with the game tied at 1-1.

Chapman then followed with his single to left field, giving Oakland the lead for good.

Lucroy’s home run was his first ever off Greinke, whom he caught 35 times while with the Brewers. He’d gone 8-for-12 with a double, triple and two walks in his previous 14 plate appearances since they went their separate ways.

The home run also was Lucroy’s first of the season.

Greinke was pulled after six innings, having allowed both Oakland runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Chapman and Marcus Semien had two hits apiece for the A’s, who evened their record at 3-3 in their ongoing 10-game homestand. Oakland opens a four-game home set against Tampa Bay on Monday.

The A’s have won nine of their last 13 games. They out-hit the Diamondbacks 7-3.

All three hits for the Diamondbacks were singles as they continued an offensive slump that’s now seen them score two or fewer runs in 13 of their last 16 games.

Arizona has lost 15 of 17, including eight of nine on its just-completed trip. The Diamondbacks kick off a six-game homestand Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

—Field Level Media