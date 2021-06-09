A’s complete season-series sweep over D-backs, 4-0

Mark Canha tripled in two runs and scored twice, and left-hander Sean Manaea worked six shutout innings Wednesday afternoon as the Oakland Athletics completed a season-series sweep of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a 4-0 victory.

Jed Lowrie had half of Oakland’s six hits and an RBI as the A’s beat the struggling Diamondbacks for the second consecutive day and fourth time this season.

Right-hander Humberto Castellanos highlighted Arizona’s performance with three innings of one-hit relief, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a franchise-record 19th consecutive road defeat.

Oakland gave Manaea (5-2) and three relievers all the runs they would need in a three-run second off Arizona starter Matt Peacock (2-3), who couldn’t finish the inning because of an injury.

Walks to Matt Chapman with one out and Elvis Andrus with two down set up Canha’s big hit, a blast to center field that cleared the bases and opened the scoring.

Lowrie followed with a shot right back at Peacock, who had the ball ricochet off his pitching hand for an infield hit that scored Canha.

Peacock had to leave the game, charged with three runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out one.

Manaea escaped a two-on, two-out jam in the top of the second by getting Ildemaro Vargas to line out, beginning a string of 10 straight Diamondbacks retired.

He was pulled after six innings with a 3-0 lead, having allowed just a pair of singles and two walks. He struck out three.

Yusmeiro Petit, Lou Trivino and Jake Diekman each followed with a hitless, scoreless inning of relief, completing Oakland’s seventh shutout of the season. Manaea has been the winning pitcher in three of them.

The A’s completed the scoring on a Matt Olson sacrifice fly in the seventh, scoring Canha, who had singled.

Castellanos was among four Arizona relievers who limited Oakland to one run and three hits over the final 6 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old has now pitched five innings for the Diamondbacks, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out six.

--Field Level Media