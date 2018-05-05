Lowrie helps A's hang on to top O's, 6-4

Jed Lowrie hit the tiebreaking single with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Oakland Athletics squandered a three-run lead before getting a 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles Friday night at the Oakland Coliseum.

Lowrie helped Oakland win for the 11th time in 17 games by producing his 15th multi-hit game of the season and driving in his 10th go-ahead run with a base hit off Brad Brach (0-2).

Khris Davis hit a three-run homer and Matt Olson hit a solo homer in the first inning off Andrew Cashner. Marcus Semien added insurance with an eighth-inning RBI single.

Adam Jones homered off Daniel Mengden in the first inning. Chris Davis, Mark Trumbo and Danny Valencia had run-scoring singles in the sixth for Baltimore, which dropped its 10th straight road game and fourth straight game overall.

Baltimore committed three errors, and at 8-24, the Orioles are off to their worst start since opening the 1988 season with 28 losses in 32 games.

Mengden allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He struck out five, walked one and threw 54 of 84 pitches for strikes.

Cashner threw 37 of his 114 pitches in the first inning. He allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 4 2/3 innings but avoided his fourth straight loss, instead drawing a no-decision.

Lou Trivino (2-0) recorded an inning-ending double play in the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh. Blake Treinen pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Jones gave Baltimore a 1-0 lead when he sent a 1-1 fastball over the center field fence with one out in the first. After Jones hit his fifth homer, the A’s quickly went ahead.

Shortly after second baseman Jace Peterson dropped the throw from shortstop Manny Machado on a force attempt, Davis made it 3-1 by blasting a 1-0 fastball over the center field wall for his eighth homer. Six pitches later, Olson lifted a 2-2 fastball over the right-center field wall for his fourth homer and first in 13 games.

After generating little against Mengden, Baltimore began the sixth with four straight singles off Yusmeiro Petit. Davis made it 4-2 with a single past the diving attempt of Lowrie and the O’s cut the deficit to one on a single to left by Trumbo.

After Petit struck out Pedro Alvarez, Davis scored on Valencia’s single up the middle, but the Orioles were unable to go ahead as Peterson bounced into a double play.

Oakland put runners at second and third in the sixth when Stephen Piscotty reached on Machado’s throwing error and took third on Jonathan Lucroy’s double. Piscotty was thrown out at the plate on a chopper to second base but Lowrie sneaked a single into right field.

