Triggs' pitching completes A's sweep of Orioles

Andrew Triggs pitched seven solid innings and the Athletics completed a three-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 victory Sunday afternoon in Oakland.

Triggs (3-1) tied a career high by pitching seven innings for the second time. He allowed one run on two hits while throwing 96 pitches.

The right-hander recorded nine strikeouts and finished his outing by retiring the last 12 hitters. He matched his career best for innings and strikeouts set at Houston on April 29, 2017.

Triggs rarely ran into trouble and retired the middle of the Baltimore order - Manny Machado, Chris Davis, and Mark Trumbo - in the fourth and seventh innings.

Oakland completed its first three-game sweep of Baltimore since June 5-7, 2009. The Athletics also won for the 13th time in their last 19 games.

Khris Davis, who hit the game-winning homer in Saturday’s 2-0, 12-inning victory, had an RBI groundout and Matt Olson delivered the tiebreaking double in the fourth.

Lou Trivino pitched a hitless eighth and Blake Treinen initially struggled before converting his fifth save in seven chances.

He gave up an infield single in front of the mound to pinch hitter Trey Mancini, who took second on a wild pitch and advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Craig Gentry.

After intentionally walking Machado with two outs, Treinen finished it off by retiring Davis on a fly ball.

Pedro Alvarez homered for the Orioles, whose 12-game road losing streak is its longest since 1988 when they dropped their first 21 games overall and finished 54-107.

Alex Cobb (0-4) turned in his best outing for Baltimore but took a tough-luck loss. He allowed two runs - one earned - and five hits in six innings, lowering his ERA from 9.68 to 7.61.

Baltimore took the early lead with two outs in the second when Alvarez lifted a 2-1 fastball into the right-center field seats for his seventh homer.

After Alvarez’s seventh homer, the A’s capitalized on a throwing error by Cobb.

Following Cobb’s miscue on a Mark Canha’s grounder put runners at second and third, Matt Joyce scored the first run on the groundout and on the next pitch Olson laced a split-fingered fastball to left field after Gentry’s glove deflected the ball on an attempt to make a diving catch.

