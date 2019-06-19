A's crack six homers, obliterate Orioles

Beau Taylor triggered a six-homer assault on Baltimore Orioles pitching with his first major league blast Tuesday night as the host Oakland Athletics made it two straight in the three-game series with a 16-2 shellacking.

Jun 18, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander (25) leaps in an attempt to catch the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at the Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor, Ramon Laureano, Robbie Grossman, Khris Davis, Stephen Piscotty and Chad Pinder all homered for the A’s. Oakland topped its previous season best of five long balls, set four times earlier, including twice in an April series at Baltimore.

The loss was Baltimore’s seventh straight while Oakland improved to 5-2 in its past seven games.

Left-hander Brett Anderson (7-4) benefitted from the Athletics’ second-biggest scoring output of the season, coasting through seven innings during which he allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Playing in just his 11th big-league game, Taylor took Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa (0-4) deep in the third inning to break a scoreless tie.

Laureano’s homer, a three-run shot that was his 11th homer of the season, made it 4-0 in the fourth before the Orioles did all their scoring in the fifth. Jonathan Villar’s solo homer, his eighth of the season, highlighted a two-run uprising that got the visitors within 4-2.

Oakland then busted the game wide open with a 10-run sixth that featured the homers by Grossman, his fifth, Davis, his 16th, and Piscotty, his ninth. Davis and Piscotty belted three-run shots after Grossman hit a two-run blast.

Ynoa was pulled one batter after Grossman’s homer had made it 6-1. He was charged with six runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out two.

Pinder completed the powerful performance with his sixth homer, a two-run shot, in the seventh.

Oakland’s last three long balls came against former Athletics right-hander Dan Straily.

Laureano finished with four hits, three RBIs and three runs for the A’s, who opened the series with a 3-2 win Monday night.

Davis and Matt Olson collected a pair of hits apiece for Oakland, which came up one run shy of its season high set in a 17-3 win at Detroit on May 16.

After losing the series opener in Baltimore in April, the A’s have now beaten the Orioles five straight, compiling a 50-14 run advantage in those games.

Anderson also was on the receiving end of huge offensive support when he pitched a 13-2 win in one of the earlier games at Baltimore.

The Orioles were out-hit 15-4.

—Field Level Media