Davis' home run lifts A's over Red Sox

Oakland couldn’t hold Boston hitless for a second straight day, but the Athletics kept the Red Sox out of the win column again on Sunday.

Khris Davis hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth off Boston starter David Price and finished with four RBIs as the Athletics beat the Red Sox 4-1 in the finale of a three-game series in Oakland, Calif.

Boston had won eight straight games during its franchise-best 17-2 start before Oakland starter Sean Manaea struck out 10 and walked two in his no-hit performance in Saturday’s 3-0 victory.

Oakland won for the sixth time in seven games, after dropping the series opener to Boston on Friday.

Davis finished 2-for-4, and his homer tied him with Jed Lowrie for the team lead in long balls this season with six.

Brock Holt knocked an RBI double for the Red Sox. Boston, which had not lost consecutive games in 2018 before this weekend, dropped a series for the first time in six tries this season.

Blake Treinen (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Athletics starter Daniel Mengden gave up one run on six hits with five strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

Price (2-2) allowed all four runs on nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

After going hitless Saturday, the Red Sox notched a hit in the game’s first at-bat as Jackie Bradley Jr. laced a leadoff single to right field.

Mitch Moreland moved Bradley to second with a single three batters later, but Rafael Devers struck out swinging to end the Red Sox’s first.

Price allowed a leadoff double to Marcus Semien two pitches into the Athletics’ first. Semien advanced to third on Stephen Piscotty’s 6-3 groundout and then came home on Davis’ two-out, RBI single to left.

Mengden kept the Red Sox off the scoreboard until the seventh. Back-to-back singles from Moreland and Devers and a Blake Swihart groundout set the table for Holt, who ripped a game-tying RBI double to right.

Christian Vazquez popped out and Tzu-Wei Lin struck out swinging to strand Swihart at third and end the Boston threat.

