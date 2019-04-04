A’s, Piscotty beat up Red Sox to win series

Stephen Piscotty collected two singles, a double and a home run Thursday afternoon, driving in five runs as the Oakland Athletics beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-3 to win the series 3-1.

Apr 4, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Brett Anderson (30) pitches the ball against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Three Oakland relievers combined to pitch 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, shutout relief, protecting an A’s lead that produced their third win in the series against the defending World Series champions.

J.D. Martinez hit a solo home run, his third of the season, for Boston, which fell to 2-6 on its season-opening trip that moves to Arizona on Friday.

The Red Sox don’t get their home opener until Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Riding the momentum of a 6-3 win over the A’s on Wednesday night, the Red Sox jumped on slow-starting Oakland left-hander Brett Anderson (2-0) for a 3-0 lead in the first three innings.

Anderson was his own worst enemy in a two-run first, walking Xander Bogaerts and Brock Holt with the bases loaded to force in runs.

After Martinez’s homer, Piscotty got the A’s even in the bottom of the third with a three-run shot, his second of the season, off Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez (0-2).

Josh Phegley set up the inning with a double.

Oakland took the lead for good in the fourth on an RBI double by Robbie Grossman, scoring Ramon Laureano.

One out later, Piscotty belted a ground-rule double to right-center field, scoring two runs to give Oakland a 6-3 lead.

Rodriguez (0-2) was pulled one batter later, charged with six runs in 3 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits and three walks, and struck out two.

Anderson made it through 5 1/3 innings, turning over a three-run lead to the Oakland bullpen. He gave up three runs and eight hits, walked four and struck out three.

While A’s relievers Lou Trivino, Joakim Soria and Liam Hendriks were re-establishing the type of dominant pitching that produced two consecutive shutout wins to begin the series, Oakland tacked on another run in the sixth on an RBI single by Khris Davis. Piscotty contributed a single in the inning.

Phegley finished with two hits and scored twice for the A’s, who outhit the Red Sox 13-10. Davis also had two hits, while Marcus Semien also scored twice.

Martinez and Andrew Benintendi had two hits apiece for the Red Sox.

