Dietrich homer all Reds need in win over A’s

Derek Dietrich hit the 10th pitch of the game for a two-run home run and right-hander Tanner Roark combined with three relievers on a six-hit shutout Thursday afternoon as the visiting Cincinnati Reds finally broke through in this three-game interleague series by beating the Oakland Athletics 3-0.

May 9, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Derek Dietrich (22) hits a two-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Eugenio Suarez doubled twice, homered and scored twice for the Reds, who had been no-hit by Mike Fiers in the series opener before falling 5-4 in 13 innings on Wednesday night.

After A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt (1-1) struck out Nick Senzel to open the game, Suarez doubled to right field and Dietrich followed three pitches later with a homer to right, his fifth in the last six games and 10th of the season.

The game’s only other scoring came in the third, and also followed an inning-opening strikeout by Senzel.

This time, Suarez belted his 11th homer, his fourth in the last six games, to left-center, a solo shot that made it 3-0.

That’s all the scoring the Reds did against Bassitt, who was making his fourth start of the season after suffering a knee injury in an exhibition game in Japan in March.

Bassitt, who had struck out 22 batters in 17 innings in his first three starts, added nine in seven innings against the Reds. He was charged with three runs, allowing seven hits and one walk.

The homer by Dietrich was the first hit Bassitt had allowed all season with a runner in scoring position.

Roark (3-1), meanwhile, allowed just a single to Matt Olson leading off the second inning, a two-out double to Olson in the fourth and an infield single to Ramon Laureano with two outs in the fifth.

In winning his second straight game, he walked two and struck out three in his six innings.

Down 3-0, the A’s threatened against the Cincinnati bullpen in the seventh when Stephen Piscotty doubled with two outs and Chad Pinder walked.

David Hernandez replaced Amir Garrett at that point and retired Laureano, the potential tying run, on a fly to left field.

Hernandez also pitched a scoreless eighth before Reds closer Raisel Iglesias survived a shaky ninth for his seventh save.

—Field Level Media