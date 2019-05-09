Piscotty blast in 13th carries A's past Reds

EditorsNote: adds “visiting” in lede; rewords last graf

May 8, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws against the Oakland Athletics in the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Piscotty lined a leadoff homer in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Oakland Athletics a 5-4 victory over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Piscotty jumped all over a 2-1 fastball from Reds right-hander Robert Stephenson (2-1), and the ball barely cleared the left field fence.

The extra-inning win was Oakland’s first of the year in four chances.

The walk-off hit was the first of Piscotty’s career. He went 2-for-6 with two RBIs.

Jurickson Profar hit a two-run homer for Oakland, and Ramon Laureano had three of the team’s 11 hits. The Athletics have won two straight games after losing eight of their previous nine.

Cincinnati had eight hits one night after being no-hit by Oakland’s Mike Fiers. Jose Peraza and Nick Senzel each had two hits for the Reds, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Right-hander Liam Hendriks (1-0) pitched a hitless top of the 13th for Oakland.

Athletics slugger Khris Davis departed in the fifth inning due to lingering effects from a left hip contusion. Davis aggravated the injury that occurred Sunday when he ran into a railing while catching a foul fly down the left field line in Pittsburgh.

Reds right-hander Sonny Gray allowed four runs (three earned) and six hits in 4 1/3 innings while pitching against his former team for the second time. Gray walked five and struck out three.

Athletics left-hander Brett Anderson gave up four runs and five hits over six innings. He walked five and struck out none.

Oakland began the game fast as Marcus Semien drew a walk and Profar followed with a 425-foot blast over the right field wall.

The Reds answered by sending 10 batters to the plate during a four-run second inning.

Yasiel Puig and Jose Iglesias opened the rally with walks against Anderson, and Kyle Farmer followed with a run-scoring double to left. Curt Casali plated the inning’s second run with an infield out.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Peraza stroked a ground single up the middle to give the Reds a 3-2 edge. Two batters later, Senzel delivered an RBI single to right to give Cincinnati a two-run lead.

The Athletics loaded the bases on a walk and two singles in the fifth before Matt Olson fanned for the second out. Piscotty followed with a ground single between first and second that Farmer caught up to, but his throw to first was wild, allowing Profar and Matt Chapman to score, tying the game.

—Field Level Media