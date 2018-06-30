Blackburn, Lowrie send streaking A's past Indians

Paul Blackburn outdueled Trevor Bauer, and Jed Lowrie continued his hot hitting with a home run Friday night, sending the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series in Oakland, Calif.

Blackburn (2-2) combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, helping the A’s win their fifth straight and 11th in their last 13 games.

The right-hander held the Indians scoreless for 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Left-hander Ryan Buchter and righties Yusmeiro Petit and Blake Treinen recorded the final eight outs, with Treinen throwing a scoreless ninth after allowing an inning-opening single to Jose Ramirez and two-out walk to Rajai Davis for his 21st save.

Treinen stranded the potential tying runs on base by getting Jason Kipnis to fly out to right field to end the game.

Marcus Semien’s two-out single drove in Matt Olson in the second inning to give the A’s the lead for good against Bauer (7-6).

Khris Davis increased the Oakland lead to 2-0 in the sixth with a two-out double that plated Matt Joyce, who had singled.

Bauer was pulled after 6 2/3 innings, having allowed two runs and six hits. He walked one and struck out eight.

Bauer’s eight punchouts gave him 62 in the month of June, the fourth-most in Indians history.

The Indians closed within 2-1 against the Oakland bullpen in the eighth when Yan Gomes doubled off Buchter with one out and Francisco Lindor smashed a two-out double off the center field fence off Petit.

Petit then struck out Michael Brantley with the potential tying run in scoring position to retain Oakland’s 2-1 lead.

Lowrie then hit Zach McAllister’s third pitch of the bottom of the eighth for his 14th home run of the season, giving Treinen a two-run cushion with which to work in the ninth.

The homer was Lowrie’s third in his last five games. He’s also recorded four singles and three doubles during the stretch.

Semien and Davis had two hits apiece for the A’s, who beat the Indians for the eighth time in their last nine head-to-heads in Oakland dating back to 2016.

Lindor had a double and a single for the Indians, who fell to 1-3 on their nine-game trip.

The A’s out-hit the Indians 8-6.

